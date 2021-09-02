More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Gophers
Ibrahim leaves injured as Ohio State uses big plays to beat Gophers 45-31
Ohio State scored on plays of 71, 56, 70 and 61 yards and also on a strip sack of Tanner Morgan. Making matters worse, MohamedIbrahim left the game in a walking boot.
Gophers
Ohio State holds lead over Gophers late in 4th quarter
Here's everything you need to get ready for and follow the game.
Prep football: East Ridge at Eden Prairie football
Eden Prairie hosted Woodbury's East Ridge High School for the prep football season opener Thursday evening.
Twins
Twins pitching rotation beyond this year remains a great unknown
President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey has seen a dramatic change in his starting staff since the beginning of the 2021 season.
Lynx
Strong defense rallies Lynx past Los Angeles
Los Angeles shot only 1-for-14 in the fourth quarter.