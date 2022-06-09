More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 61; thickening clouds ahead of chances for weekend rain
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Outdoors
Popular stretch of Superior Hiking Trail in need of restoration, volunteers
Superior Hiking Trail stewards are hoping for dozens of volunteers to build up and reroute a part of the heavily used path to the much-visited Bean and Bear lakes.
In Blaine, a permanent home for slain Afghan war vet
Specialist Eric "Finn" Finniginam died in Afghanistan shortly after achieving U.S. citizenship. His war buddy, Eric Bakken of Blaine, wants to be sure you never forget his friend's sacrifice.
Lynx
Knee injury will sideline Lynx center Sylvia Fowles for a week or two
Just when the team was returning to health, a key player will be sidelined.
Local
2 charged with carjacking Uber and Lyft drivers in Twin Cities
The scheme started with participants tricking drivers into thinking they were picking up or dropping off passengers at a specific location.