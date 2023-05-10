More from Star Tribune
More From Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 61; partly cloudy and mild; a couple of showers late
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Afternoon forecast: Evening storms possible, high 79
Things warm way up Wednesday. Keep an eye out for possible severe storms tonight and in the coming days.
Morning forecast: Warm, high 80; chance of PM storms
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, May 10
Paul Douglas
Meteorology: A Blend of Science and Art
Today should, in theory, be sunnier than yesterday with a shot at 80F. More clumps and clusters of thunderstorms bubble up tonight into Thursday; a few may be severe over southwest Minnesota. I still see showers for the Fishing Opener; maybe heavier, steadier rain Saturday night. A wet start Sunday gives way to clearing by afternoon. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Nation
Half of US West out of drought, but not fully recovered
Nearly half of the U.S. West has emerged from drought this spring, but the welcome wet conditions haven't entirely replenished the region, scientists said Tuesday.