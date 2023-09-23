More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Kickoff: Your guide to Saturday's Gophers-Northwestern game
Here's where you can find everything you'll need to follow the Gophers vs. Northwestern. TV/radio information, game updates, statistics, our game prediction and more.
Gophers
Pregame: Kaliakmanis aims to get back on track vs. Northwestern
Third-year sophomore Athan Kaliakmanis struggled last week, and will try to guide the Gophers to a 2-0 Big Ten record Saturday evening in Evanston.
www.startribune.com
Evening forecast: Low of 61; breezy and mild with periods of rain and thunderstorm possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Twins
Gray turns in another great performance but Twins lose 1-0 to Angels
Saturday marked the fifth time that Sonny Gray, whose record is now 8-8, has earned a quality start and walked away charged with a loss.
Rochester
On a stretch of gravel road, Dodge County families ravaged by cancer question nitrate
The chemical from farm fertilizers and manure spread on fields has been found in drinking water wells.