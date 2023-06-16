More from Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
Destruction in Texas Panhandle: Storm blamed for 3 deaths wrecked mobile homes and main street
As Sabrina Devers watched what would turn out to be a deadly storm approach her ranch just north of the Texas Panhandle town Perryton, she first spotted golf ball-sized and then softball-sized hail.
World
Cyclone Biparjoy weakens as it churns toward Pakistan after killing 2 in India and causing damage
Cyclone Biparjoy knocked out power and threw shipping containers into the sea in western India on Friday before weakening as it headed toward Pakistan, officials said.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 61 and mainly clear; storms could move in this weekend
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 80, slight chance of thunderstorms
Drought conditions are worsening through much of Minnesota, with a chance of scattered thunderstorms this weekend and a heat wave on the way.
Weather
Morning forecast: Hazy sun, high 80
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, June 16