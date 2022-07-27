More from Star Tribune
High Schools
St. Louis Park will play New Prague again after racist incident addressed
Concerns about racist behavior toward St. Louis Park hockey players led to cancellation of sports competition for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year — a dramatic decision that drew statewide attention.
West Metro
2 killed in explosion, fire that rocked Hopkins house
There was no immediate word from Hopkins police about the cause of the deadly blast, which erupted about 10:15 am., which shook the screens off of nearby homes and could be heard up to 15 blocks away.
Minneapolis
Upper Harbor Terminal environmental lawsuit dismissed
Community Members for Environmental Justice challenged adequacy of city's environmental review, but suit tossed after judge determined it missed statute of limitations.
State Fair
State Fair seeks 1,200 more workers for Great Minnesota Get-Together
The fair fell short of its 2,700-worker goal last year.
Evening forecast: Low of 60; patchy clouds with thunderstorms possible in areas
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.