Nation
Early heat wave in Pacific Northwest could break records
An early May heat wave this weekend could surpass daily records in parts of the Pacific Northwest and worsen wildfires already burning in western Canada, a historically temperate region that has grappled with scorching summer temperatures and unprecedented wildfires fueled by climate change in recent years.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 60; overcast and mild with occasional rain
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Some showers, high 73; more rain Saturday
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Friday, May 12
Weather
Morning forecast: Showers, high 74; more rain Saturday
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, May 12
Paul Douglas
Additional Rain Into The Fishing Opener/Mother's Day Weekend
We will continue to watch waves of showers and storms the next several days across a good portion of the state, with some additional 2"+ rain tallies expected in southern Minnesota. The good news is rain pushes out of the metro as we head through Mother's Day morning, with brighter PM weather. - D.J. Kayser