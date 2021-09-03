More from Star Tribune
Biden pledges to aid Louisiana residents after Ida
The president was in Louisiana to get an up-close view of the damage and offer assistance from the federal government.
Gophers
Amid festive atmosphere, a dose of reality for Gophers football in loss to Ohio State
Minnesota went toe-to-toe with the fourth-ranked Buckeyes, but losses on the field and in the standings were costly.
Business
Rep. Ilhan Omar, 'Squad' urge Biden to stop Line 3 pipeline
The congresswomen are visiting northern Minnesota over the weekend.
Gophers
Reusse: Fleck was TV's focal point vs. Buckeyes until things went south
Fox's college football announcing crew was quick to declare P.J. Fleck had Ohio State's sideline "confused" on Thursday but in the end the Buckeyes had the upper hand.
Evening forecast: Low of 60; low clouds with a morning shower possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.