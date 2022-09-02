More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 60; clear to partly cloudy with a cooler weekend ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
Thousands told to flee 3 towns ahead of fast California fire
A fast-moving fire in Northern California threatened hundreds of homes Friday and authorities ordered at least 5,000 residents across three communities to leave immediately.
Nation
Californians asked to conserve power amid brutal heat wave
Californians sweltering in the West's lengthening heat wave were asked to reduce air conditioning and cut other electricity use again during critical hours Friday to prevent stress on the state's electrical grid that could lead to rolling blackouts.
Nation
Jackson's new worry: More water pressure could break pipes
Water pressure continued to improve in Mississippi's capital city Friday as repairs continued at a long-troubled water plant, but some in the city of 150,000 still had little or no water flowing from taps, officials said.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 90, then isolated showers
It'll be hot, with a mix of clouds and sun, and showers possible this afternoon and evening in southern Minnesota. It'll be sunny and cooler over Labor Day weekend.