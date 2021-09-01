More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 60 and partly cloudy; cooler and wetter weather ahead?
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Gophers
Anatomy of an upset: How the Gophers, a 14-point underdog, can beat Ohio State
Here's a few ways the Gophers could win — or No. 4 Ohio State could lose — using lessons learned from football games in both teams' recent past.
Duluth
Greenwood fire containment expected in October
The Greenwood fire is now about 26,028 acres, officials say.
Joe Rogan, podcasting giant dismissive of vaccination, has COVID
He said he had tested positive for the coronavirus after he returned from a series of shows in Florida, where the virus is rampant.
Wolves
Wolves coach Finch says Edwards got taller since draft
Chris Finch said second-year star guard Anthony Edwards has grown about two inches from the time the Wolves selected him, from 6-4 to 6-6.