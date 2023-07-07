More from Star Tribune
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 60 and mostly cloudy skies
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
For the third time this week, Earth sets an unofficial heat record. What's behind those big numbers?
Earth's average temperature set a new unofficial record high on Thursday, the third such milestone in a week that already rated as the hottest on record and what one prominent scientist says could be the hottest in 120,000 years.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 79, chance of storms
More clouds are rolling in, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. The weekend looks pleasant.
World
Germany, Austria issue warning to elderly and infirm as heatwave rolls in
The German government on Friday warned the elderly, people with health conditions, pregnant women and parents with young children to seek out cool places amid forecasts for a sharp rise in temperatures over the weekend.