Nation
Snow shovels in hand, Vermonters volunteer to clean up after epic floods
Volunteers pulled out their snow shovels Wednesday to clear inches of mud after torrential rain and flooding inundated communities across Vermont, trapping people in homes, closing roadways and littering streets and businesses with debris.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 60 and more clouds
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Variety
Manhattanhenge fans hope cloudy weather won't obscure NYC's famed sunset phenomenon
Wednesday and Thursday are the last two days of Manhattanhenge, the biannual alignment of the setting sun with the city's east-west streets that brings New Yorkers out of their apartments to watch it bathe the urban canyons in a rosy glow.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 78, mix of sun and clouds
Morning storms missed the Twin Cities area, and there's just a chance of showers this afternoon and clearing skies overnight.
Business
Spain sweats out sultry nights as heat wave bakes southern Europe
Spain sweltered under an unrelenting heat wave Wednesday as temperatures started to build toward what is forecast to be a torrid weekend across southern Europe.