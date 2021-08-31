More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 60 and clear; cooler weather ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Local
On move-in day, University of Minnesota freshmen cautiously optimistic about semester
New students arrive on campus amid delta wave.
Gophers
Revving up for Ohio State: Morgan, Ibrahim hold keys to Gophers offense
Together, Tanner Morgan and Mohamed Ibrahim have rolled up almost 9,000 career yards and 79 touchdowns. The fifth-year seniors know they'll need to be at their best in Thursday's opener against the fourth-ranked Buckeyes.
Vikings
Vikings cut tracker: In surprise move, defensive end Everson Griffen among players released
The Vikings must trim the offseason roster down to the initial 53 players by Tuesday afternoon. So far, nine cuts are known. We'll have updates as more player moves become available.
Access Vikings
A quick look at the Vikings' initial 53-man roster
The Vikings waived and released 23 players on Tuesday afternoon to set an initial 53-man roster for the regular season.