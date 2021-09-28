More from Star Tribune
mlb
Reusse: Thrilling baseball season is out there, if you look beyond Twins
In San Francisco, Los Angeles, St. Louis, Tampa and so many other cities across the country, major league baseball teams have been a joy to follow this summer.
Evening forecast: Low of 60 and clear ahead of a warm Wednesday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Wild
Versatile forward Gaudreau joins Wild: 'It's a beautiful job'
Known for his clutch goals in the Stanley Cup Final, ex-Predator and Penguin Frederick Gaudreau is in competition for a spot in the Opening Night lineup.
Coloring book features historic St. Paul homes
Architecture fans created a paintable book of homes in St. Paul's Irvine Park.
Gophers
Senior Hubbard will wear Whalen's No. 13 for U women this season
Lindsay Whalen's Gophers jersey was raised to the Williams Arena rafters after she led the team to the 2004 Final Four. No player has worn her number since, but now guard Gadiva Hubbard will get the opportunity.