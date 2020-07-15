More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis
Floyd family attorney: 'This is the tipping point for policing in America'
The family of George Floyd is suing the city of Minneapolis and the four former officers involved in his death, citing a failure in proper training and a racist departmental culture that led to a "reckless disregard" of Floyd's civil rights.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 60 and a clear night
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
World
Profile of a killer: Unraveling the deadly new coronavirus
Countless hours of treatment and research, trial and error now make it possible to take much closer measure of the new coronavirus and the lethal disease it has unleashed.
Video
Afternoon forecast: 82, mostly sunny
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
In defeat, Sessions still says Trump right for the nation
Jeff Sessions conceded defeat in Alabama's Republican Senate runoff.