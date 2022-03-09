More from Star Tribune
Twins
Neal: Baseball's lockout cutting into bone now for fans, Twins and team president St. Peter
Failed negotiations Wednesday led to more canceled games, this time the Twins' first homestand of the season.
Wolves
Beasley shoots record-setting lights-out as Wolves win sixth in a row
Malik Beasley went 11-for-17 from the field on Wednesday — all of them three-point attempts – and snatched teammate Anthony Edwards' club record of 10 set in December.
Gophers
Gophers make early exit from Big Ten tournament with 60-51 loss to Penn State
The 14th-seeded Gophers relied on their starters the entire game vs. Penn State, and ran out of gas. The season ends at 13-17.
Local
Minnesota bars third major provider of meals to needy kids
Youth Leadership Academy, a newly formed Minneapolis nonprofit, was the top provider in Minnesota of summer meals last year — reporting dishing out 7 million meals.
Evening forecast: Low of 6; cloudy and bitterly cold
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.