Evening forecast: Low of 59; skies clearing
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
West Metro
Brooks: Adieu to 'I do' at the Mall of America
After 28 years and 8,000 marriages, the megamall's wedding chapel is closing its doors.
South Metro
'Shelter in place' order issued for residents of Pine Island and area, later retracted
Local Sheriff's Office says alert initially sent too widely, stemmed from standoff involving a domestic incident in southeastern Minnesota's Pine Island.
West Metro
Two cousins with diverging fates show promise, failure of youth rehabilitation in Minn.
Each day, Minnesota judges and prosecutors make life-altering decisions about children who break the law. Most kids end up entangled in the county court system, but some youth are offered an alternative, known as diversion. A child's future can hinge on the path that is chosen.