Boy found slain in car is remembered at Mound vigil
Eli Hart was described by loved ones as a happy, patient child who had dreams of becoming a firefighter.
Nation
Official: Girl told 911 'send the police now' as cops waited
Students trapped inside a classroom with a gunman repeatedly called 911 during this week's attack on a Texas elementary school, including one who pleaded, "Please send the police now," as officers waited in the hallway for more than 45 minutes, authorities said Friday.
Loons
South African skill a common thread through Minnesota soccer history
Minnesota United's Bongokuhle Hlongwane is following the footsteps of fellow South African Patrick "Ace" Ntsoelengoe 46 years later.
Stage & Arts
Larger than life: Prince mural nears completion in downtown Minneapolis
Just steps from Prince's old haunt, the First Avenue nightclub, a nearly 100-foot mural of the music icon is slowly emerging.International artist Hiero (pronounced…
Evening forecast: Low of 59; mostly cloudy; showers possible toward dawn ahead of hot, humid weekend
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.