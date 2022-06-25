More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 59; mostly clear and rain chances gone, with cooler air coming
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Twins
Twins place outfielder Larnach on injured list with muscle strain
Trevor Larnach will seek a second opinion, and Twins manager Rocco Baldelli suggested that surgery might be necessary.
Politics
Minnesota abortion fight turns to November and the ballot box
Groups on both sides of the issue have been preparing to take their case to Minnesota voters. Abortion could now be a defining theme of the 2022 campaign.
Minneapolis
Mpls. superintendent leaving after 6 years of 'successes, challenges and learning experiences'
Ed Graff's tenure with the district, which included a controversial redesign and a disruptive teachers strike, ends Thursday.
Sports
Live: Twins-Rockies continue interleague series
Chris Archer is the scheduled starter for the Twins at Target Field. Tap here for pitch-by-pitch updates, as well as an in-game box score and updates from around baseball.