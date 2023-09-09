More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
Phoenix has set another heat record by hitting 110 degrees on 54 days this year
How hot is it in Phoenix? In what has been the hottest summer ever measured, the sizzling city in the Sonoran Desert broke yet another record Saturday when temperatures topped 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43.3 Celsius).
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 59; considerable cloudiness with a shower possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
World
Heavy swells pound northeast Caribbean as Hurricane Lee charges through open waters
Large swells battered the northeast Caribbean on Saturday as Hurricane Lee churned nearby through open waters as a Category 3 storm.
Nation
Hurricane Lee is charting a new course in weather and could signal more monster storms
Hurricane Lee is rewriting old rules of meteorology, leaving experts astonished at how rapidly it grew into a goliath Category 5 hurricane.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 81; mix of sun and clouds, chance of storms
There's a chance of storms later this afternoon through overnight. Cooler, more fall-like weather is on the way.