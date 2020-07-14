More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus
Positive result for 1st U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial
The first COVID-19 vaccine tested in the U.S. revved up people's immune systems just the way scientists had hoped, researchers reported.
Politics
Biden blasts Trump while unveiling $2T climate plan
The Democrat framed his latest policy proposal as a sharp contrast with his Republican rival's performance.
World
Trump signs order rebuking China over Hong Kong
It's part of the administration's offensive against China for what Trump calls unfair treatment by the rising Asian superpower.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 59; clearing for a relatively cool night
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Evening forecast: Mostly clear, low around 64
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast