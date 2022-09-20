More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Charges: Band of phone thieves has robbed dozens outside Minneapolis bars, drained apps of $277K
Evening forecast: Low of 59; clear to partly cloudy, with a thunderstorm in spots
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Fiona swipes Turks and Caicos, Puerto Rico faces big cleanup
Hurricane Fiona blasted the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday as a Category 3 storm after devastating Puerto Rico, where most people remained without electricity or running water and rescuers used heavy equipment to lift survivors to safety.
Afternoon forecast: Hot, muggy; high 89
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Tuesday, Sept. 20
Morning forecast: Hot, muggy; high 89
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Sept. 20
Storm damages space center in Japan, 130K still lack power
A tropical storm that dumped heavy rain as it cut across Japan moved into the Pacific Ocean on Tuesday after killing two and injuring more than 100, paralyzing traffic and leaving thousands of homes without power.