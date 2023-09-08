More from Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 59; clear to partly cloudy; showers possible Saturday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
World
Hurricane Lee barrels through open Atlantic waters after becoming season's first Category 5 storm
Hurricane Lee charged through warm Atlantic waters on Friday and threatened to unleash heavy swells across the northeast Caribbean. It became the season's first Category 5 storm before weakening slightly.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 76; sunny and pleasant
It'll be a nice day. Saturday will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Weather
Morning forecast: Warmer, high 76
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Sept. 8
World
2 dead in Hong Kong amid extreme rain and flash floods that also struck southern China
Heavy rain in Hong Kong and southern China overnight flooded city streets and some subway stations, with hundreds evacuated and two deaths reported in Hong Kong.