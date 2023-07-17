More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis
Police: Driver who killed passenger in Minneapolis weekend crash was in stolen SUV
The wreck occurred about 2 a.m. Sunday at E. 26th Street and S. Hiawatha Avenue.
Sports
Live at 8:40 p.m.: Twins face Mariners in Seattle, follow on Gameview
Sonny Gray is on the mound as the Twins continue their road trip after sweeping Oakland. Tap here for pitch-by-pitch updates.
West Metro
Man accuses Bloomington police checking a burglary report of 'unlawful' search, detainment
A city spokesperson said officers detained the homeowner and his son until confirming there was no burglary, and didn't search the house.
www.startribune.com
Evening forecast: Low of 58 with patchy clouds
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Local
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Forest Lake; suspect jailed
The driver was being held on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide.