Twins
As Twins' season ends, Buxton 'pumped' about what he's done, what might be ahead
When he wasn't injured, Twins center fielder Byron Buxton hit 18 homers and his on-base plus slugging percentage ranked with the best in the American League. He believes he can sustain, perhaps even improve, that production.
Twins
Twins pitchers combine for three-hit shutout of Royals
Griffin Jax pitched five innings before the bullpen finished it off.
Loons
Loons play to scoreless tie with Dallas
Minnesota United missed an opportunity to move up in the standings by failing to put the ball in the net.
Outdoors
Anderson: He's on a big lake with a small boat, on a vintage pursuit
Pete Harris, 86, regularly seeks lake trout on Lake Superior, almost always alone and each time deploying the same three-seater 14-foot Starcraft he bought in 1964 to fish for walleyes on inland lakes.
Evening forecast: Low of 58, with clouds and a shower in places
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.