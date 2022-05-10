More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus
368 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in state as cases rise
Increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations comes amid substantial growth in coronavirus infections in Minnesota.
Evening forecast: Low of 58; mostly cloudy, with more humid days ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
U.S. drivers bemoan gas prices with no relief in sight
Drivers were paying $4.37 for a gallon of regular Tuesday, on average, according to AAA.
St. Cloud
New St. Cloud water safety program aims to reduce childhood drownings
The program, a partnership between St. Cloud schools and the YMCA, will expand to all second-graders next year.
South Metro
Teen arrested in fatal South St. Paul shooting of 17-year-old
Anthony Skelley was gunned down Sunday night on Conver Avenue.