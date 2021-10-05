More from Star Tribune
Colleges
Reusse: 'Touchdown Jesus' is from Minnesota? You betcha
Notre Dame's famous, 132-foot Jesus is actually from Minnesota and many other locations. But the hardworking "detail guy" who made it happen was from Cold Spring.
Evening forecast: Low of 58; mainly clear and dry
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Vikings
Top teams, best performances, predictions and trends: The NFL after Week 4
A look back at the best and worst of Week 4 in the NFL, and what to expect this weekend. Also a look at the current front-runner for league MVP.
Twins
Neal: Lewis isn't ready, so here's the Twins' shortstop stopgap
Spend the offseason money on pitching and solve the shortstop stopgap internally. There's a great candidate already.
Business
UnitedHealth Group to require COVID-19 vaccine for many U.S. employees
Move by the nation's largest health insurer broadens an ongoing trend toward mandate in the health care sector.