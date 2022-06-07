More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Loons
Loons' St. Clair finds himself amid Canadian soccer dispute
Minnesota United's Dayne St. Clair hopes to earn a men's national team spot, and the team canceled a friendly over a pay dispute.
East Metro
2022 Ramsey County Fair canceled because of financial challenges
The fair is the latest east metro event to cancel.
Evening forecast: Low of 58; cloudy with a passing shower possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Actor Matthew McConaughey eulogizes Uvalde victims at White House
The Academy Award–winning actor took center stage at the White House briefing Tuesday to call on Congress to "reach a higher ground" and pass gun control legislation. Read more here.
Vikings
Vikings keep McCardell, banking on his tight bond with his receivers
Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson publicly voiced their support for former Pro Bowler Keenan McCardell to stay on the team's coaching staff after head coach Mike Zimmer was fired and replaced by Kevin O'Connell.