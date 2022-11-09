More from Star Tribune
Nation
California storm tapers off after drenching rain, heavy snow
A drenched California emerged Wednesday from a powerful multiday storm that unleashed rain, snow and raging floodwaters, leaving one person dead and four others missing.
Paul Douglas
Rain, Snow, And Ice To Impact Minnesota
A system pushing through the region will bring another day of rain across central and southern Minnesota Thursday, with snow and ice concerns up north. The weather will start to calm a bit into Friday, but with much chillier air in place. - D.J. Kayser
Nation
Hurricane Nicole forms; Florida awaits rare November storm
A Florida-bound storm strengthened into Hurricane Nicole on Wednesday after pounding the Bahamas as U.S. officials ordered evacuations that included former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 58; breezy and mild with a late storm possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Rain, high 65; cold arrives Thursday
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Wednesday, Nov. 9