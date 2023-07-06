More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 58; another clear and cool night
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
World
Pakistan: Death toll from 2 weeks of monsoon rains rises to at least 55, including 8 children
The death toll from two weeks of monsoon rains rose to at least 55 on Thursday after 12 people, including eight children, died in weather-related incidents in Pakistan amid fears of flash floods, authorities said.
Nation
Recent events that indicate Earth's climate has entered uncharted territory
As a warming Earth simmered into worrisome new territory this week, scientists said the unofficial records being set for average planetary temperature were a clear sign of how pollutants released by humans are warming their environment. But the heat is also just one way the planet is telling us something is gravely wrong, they said.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 77; mix of sun and clouds
It'll be sunny to mostly sunny, with a light breeze and good air quality. There's a slight chance of isolated storms Friday afternoon.
Nation
Earth hit an unofficial record high temperature this week – and stayed there
Earth's average temperature on Wednesday remained at an unofficial record high set the day before, the latest grim milestone in a week that has seen a series of climate-change-driven extremes.