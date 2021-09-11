More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 58 and partly cloudy with a cooler Sunday ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Gophers
Behind Trey Potts' big day, Gophers hold off Miami (Ohio) 31-26
The sophomore running back carried 34 times for 178 yards and two touchdowns and had key gains in the second half.
Local
Minneapolis elections highlight divide between progressive, moderate Democrats
Fractures in party show as Mpls. votes on key issues.
Gophers
Autman-Bell sits again, while Wright, Jackson step up for Gophers
Coach P.J. Fleck is hopeful he'll have a healthy receiving corps for next week's game at Colorado.
Local
Bloomington family helps newer Afghan arrivals as they build life in U.S.
The Mulakhails knew how hard it could be to start over in America. They believed it was their duty to help those now fleeing the Taliban.