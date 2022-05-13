More from Star Tribune
Lynx
Lynx vs. Chicago Sky preview
The Lynx will try to end a three-game losing streak to open the season against the Chicago Sky, the defending WNBA champions.
Weather
1 killed as severe storms cause damage across western Minn.
The death occurred in Kandiyohi County where a grain bin fell onto a car.
Wild
Wild's season of promise scotched with quick playoff exit
The Blues turned out to be a bad matchup for the Wild, and a late goalie change provided no magic tonic.
South Metro
South St. Paul man gets 6 months in jail for crashing in Eagan while drunk and killing friend
He told police he had three beers and two shots before driving, according to prosecutors.
Vikings
Vikings limit tryouts at rookie camp, focus on passing game
Only 42 players, far below the usual 70 or 80, were on the field Friday for the first day of new coach Kevin O'Connell's first rookie minicamp.