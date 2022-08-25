More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 58; a clear night showcasing the stars
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
Desert flooding damages Los Angeles to Phoenix highway
The main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix was damaged by a flash flood that washed out part of the road through the Southern California desert in the latest bout of punishing monsoonal thunderstorms that have hit the region this summer.
Paul Douglas
Fair Weather For The Fair Friday - Weekend Storms
Enjoy some fair weather for the second day of the State Fair Friday as highs climb to around 80F with late day increasing clouds. That's ahead of several rounds of storms for the weekend and early next week. Timing? Click to find out. - D.J. Kayser
Nation
Rapid rainfall floods buildings and highways in Deep South
Large fans hummed noisily Thursday to try to dry out the carpet at The Exchange Church, a day after storms rapidly dumped several inches of rain and pushed water into the one-story brick building in central Mississippi.
World
Dutch agencies help migrants sleeping outside crowded camp
Dutch aid agencies tended Thursday to hundreds of migrants camped in sweltering heat outside an overcrowded center for asylum-seekers as Dutch authorities investigated the death of a baby in the center a day earlier.