Minneapolis Disturbances involving fireworks aimed at people and gunfire erupt in Mpls. as July 4 ended
Minneapolis Disturbances involving fireworks aimed at people and gunfire erupt in Mpls. as July 4 ended
Minneapolis Disturbances involving fireworks aimed at people and gunfire erupt in Mpls. as July 4 ended
Minneapolis Disturbances involving fireworks aimed at people and gunfire erupt in Mpls. as July 4 ended
Minneapolis Disturbances involving fireworks aimed at people and gunfire erupt in Mpls. as July 4 ended
Video
Scotland honors King Charles
Bagpipes, kilts, drums and a Shetland pony named Corporal Cruachan IV marched down Edinburgh's Royal Mile on Wednesday to honor King Charles. He was presented with the Honors of Scotland during a service at St. Giles' Cathedral.
Duluth
Duluth police officer who was acquitted after shooting man through a door is back at work
Tyler Leibfried was the first Duluth police officer to stand trial for an on-duty shooting.
Sports
Live at 6:40 p.m.: Twins try for third win in a row vs. Royals. Follow on Gameview
The Twins' offense has come alive against Kansas City pitching, producing 17 runs in the past two games. Click here for the in-game boxscore and other statistics.
Minneapolis
Fire crews battle fire in south Minneapolis grain elevator for hours
Fire officials have yet to give a preliminary indication of how it started. No injuries were reported.
Coronavirus
What to know about COVID omicron variant, Minnesota testing, vaccines
Expert advice on masking, testing, vaccines and boosters is evolving along with coronavirus variants. Here's the latest from Minnesota and the CDC.