Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 57; mostly cloudy, with a couple of soaking showers possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 66, periods of rain
We'll see chances for showers and thunderstorms, with a warm and rainy week ahead.
Weather
Morning forecast: High of 66; rainy
We'll see showers and thunderstorms into the evening, with more chances Sunday. Warmer weather is on the way.
Paul Douglas
Rain Chances Continue - Driest Day This Weekend Appears To Be Sunday
While we'll likely start out dry Saturday in the metro, showers and storms will be possible heading into the afternoon hours. Sunday looks drier (and warmer). More rain chances exist next week. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 55; occasional rain and drizzle
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.