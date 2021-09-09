More from Star Tribune
Twins
Twins pitchers Dobnak, Rogers consult with Cleveland hand specialist
Both Randy Dobnak and Taylor Rogers had appointments with Dr. Thomas Graham about similar middle-finger injuries that have sidelined them.
Wild
St. Paul native Paul Holmgren elected to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame
The rugged winger played for the Gophers and North Stars, and is well known for his association with the Flyers.
Twins
Cleveland gets the upper hand on a game of home runs, beating Twins 4-1
The teams combined to hit four home runs in Thursday night's series finale. Cleveland hit three of them, two solos and a two-run homer.
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine rules
The all-out effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant will affect as many as 100 million Americans.
Evening forecast: Low of 57, clear and quiet weather ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.