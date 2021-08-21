More from Star Tribune
Sports
Neal's 3-2 Pitch: Requiring athletes to be vaccinated would bring logic, consistency to pro sports
We're heading toward requirements for everyone else in NFL stadiums and other arenas to be vaccinated. Why not the players?
Evening forecast: Low of 57; clear and moonlit ahead of a nice Sunday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Gophers
Gophers' top running back options at a glance
The depth chart begins with the reigning Big Ten Running Back of the Year.
Gophers
Gophers' running back depth, behind Mo Ibrahim, starts with a healthy Treyson Potts
The 5-11 sophomore was the No. 2 tailback before an injury setback at the end of the 2020 season.
U.S.: Security threats slowing Kabul evacuations
The Pentagon said that about 3,800 civilians have been evacuated from Afghanistan over the past day, amid widespread logistical challenges and backlogs.