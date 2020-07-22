More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Politics
Trump announces 'surge' of feds to more US cities
President Donald Trump says he's sending federal agents into Chicago and Albuquerque to help combat rising crime..
Politics
U.S. House weighs removing Capitol's racist statues
The House moved toward a vote Wednesday on removing from the U.S. Capitol statues of Confederate heroes, including Robert E. Lee, and a bust of Chief Justice Roger B. Taney.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 57 and mainly clear; humidity to return
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Local
Minneapolis Park Board clears one of the Powderhorn homeless encampments
About 20 people were arrested as one of two sites in Powderhorn Park was shut down.
Nation
Push to remove Confederate statues stalls in rural America
In recent weeks, dozens of Confederate statues have fallen across the country. But in many smaller places, the effort to remove markers that many view as racist relics has stalled or has yet to arrive.