Evening forecast: Low of 56; partly cloudy and rain possible in places
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Twins
Berrios strikes out career-high 13 in Toronto's domination over Twins
Former Twins pitcher Jose Berrios fell behind early but more than made up for it while his Blue Jays teammates mashed the ball of Minnesota hitters.
Twins
Celestino ready to contribute for Twins again after COVID recovery
After a bout with COVID-19, 23-year-old Gilberto Celestino pinch hit on Saturday against Toronto and played right field for the bottom of an inning.
Sports
Canterbury Park: Entries, picks, results, odds and racing updates
Jay Lietzau's picks, race results, entries, odds and horse racing news.
High Schools
Dakota United, Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville win adapted softball state titles
The tournaments returned after not being held the past two years because of coronavirus concerns.