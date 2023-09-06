More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
Phoenix on track to set another heat record, this time for most daily highs at or above 110 degrees
Phoenix, already the hottest large city in America, is poised to set yet another heat record this weekend while confirmed heat-associated deaths are on track for a record of their own.
World
This summer was a global record breaker for the highest heat ever measured, meteorologists say
Earth has sweltered through its hottest Northern Hemisphere summer ever measured, with a record warm August capping a season of brutal and deadly temperatures, according to the World Meteorological Organization.
Nation
Schools dismiss early, teach online as blast of heat hits northeastern US
A blast of late summer heat caused disruptions Wednesday for schools from Michigan to Virginia, with some districts dismissing students early and others holding classes online just days into the new academic year.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 56; low clouds stick around
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
World
Tropical Storm Lee strengthens into a hurricane as it churns across Atlantic toward Caribbean
Tropical Storm Lee strengthened into a hurricane on Wednesday as it churned through the open waters of the Atlantic on a path that would take it near the northeast Caribbean.