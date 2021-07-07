More from Star Tribune
Twins
Pineda struggles in return, Lynn foils former teammates as White Sox trip Twins
Michael Pineda, back from the IL, gave up 12 hits, the most he's allowed in his 10 big-league seasons, in a 6-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox at Target Field.
Twins
Scoggins: Stuck. How else to describe these Twins?
A major rebuild would be tough sell to the Twins' fanbase, so keep your expectations at the trade deadline modest.
Evening forecast: Low of 56 is a sign of cooler times
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Search of collapsed Florida condo shifts to recovery operation
Emergency officials said they sought to prepare families for the worst.
Business
Minnesota AG: Utilities mismanaged natural gas flow in February, leading to price spike
The state's gas utilities are seeking to recover $800 million for a huge February price run-up; AG says they shouldn't be able to collect $380 million of that.