Duluth
Dreams of a restored St. Louis River 'finally coming to fruition'
The $113 million in federal funds announced Tuesday will help trigger removal of the river's status as a polluted Great Lakes waterway.
Politics
Minn. Republicans call for unity after bruising convention fight
Party leaders stressed the GOP must overcome differences to end a losing streak in statewide races. Attorney general hopeful Doug Wardlow decided to press on to the primary.
Loons
Little-played Hunou tops Loons salary list at $2.68 million
The Minnesota United forward, who is scoreless this season, makes more than twice as much as star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso.
Minneapolis
Mpls. to pay $1.5M to man police shot from unmarked van
"The goal of the civil suit was not a check," Jaleel Stallings said. "It was getting justice and accountability. And I don't feel like I've received that."
North Metro
Charges: Pickup thief changed clothes in gas station bathroom after deadly crash in Brooklyn Park
An SUV driver was killed and his wife suffered severe brain and back injuries, according to prosecutors.