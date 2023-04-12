More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 56; clear and mild ahead of another warm day Thursday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Afternoon forecast: High in mid-80s; record breaker?
It'll be warm and windy, and we may break today's record high. There's a risk of flooding in parts of northern Minnesota and a wildfire threat in southern Minnesota. We may get a wintry mix Saturday night.
Morning forecast: Near record heat, high 84
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, April 12
First 80-degree day will be followed by possible record heat, and then ... more snow?
The warmth is likely to stay through the workweek, with a slight chance of — gulp — snow this weekend.
Paul Douglas
80s on Wednesday, slush potential by Monday
Enjoy a taste of early June (without the humidity or bugs) because we cool off late in the week. A few showers and T-storms are possible late Friday, with rain lingering into Saturday.