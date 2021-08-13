More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Local
Judy Dayton, Twin Cities arts patron and grande dame of philanthropy, dies at 94
As matriarch of a family known for its civic contributions, Dayton was the first female president of the Walker and served on its board for 52 years.
Evening forecast: Low of 56; clear and a beautiful weekend ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Wolves
Wolves stay perfect at Summer League, Jaylen Nowell, defense lead the way
Nowell, the third year guard out of Washington, finished with 26 points and six rebounds, while the defense once again shined in a win over Milwaukee.
Sports
Knight taking an analytical approach to career, and the Wolves
After playing with Atlanta last season, Nathan Knight is entering his second season trying to carve out his niche in the league with the Timberwolves, and playing smart is just as important for him as playing hard.
Sports
Reusse: His victories won, his loss forever painful, Tom Kelly is Minnesota's baseball man
The funeral service for Tom Kelly Jr. was Friday morning in the Twin Cities. His beloved dad will be honored again this weekend by the Twins.