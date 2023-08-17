More from Star Tribune
Nation
Firefighters battling lightning-sparked blazes in Northern California get help from light rain
Firefighters battling lightning-sparked blazes in northwest California got some help from wet weather, authorities said Thursday.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 56 and clear; looking ahead to a warmup
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
World
Heavy rain and landslides have killed at least 72 people this week in an Indian Himalayan state
Days of relentless rain in India's Himalayan region have killed at least 72 people this week, a government official said Thursday, as a heavy monsoon triggered landslides and flash floods that have submerged roads, washed away buildings and left residents scrambling for safety.
Weather
Air quality threat downgraded as gusty winds spare Minnesota from worst of wildfire smoke
Wildfire smoke from Canada will linger across the state Friday, but it won't be as thick as feared.
Local
Scattered August storms have helped, but drought persists across Minnesota
Much more rain is needed to break the dry spell. Time may be running out this year.