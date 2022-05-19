More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Whalen hires new assistant coach; adds transfer and high school commit
Coach Marwan Miller comes to Minnesota after six years at Ohio University. Meanwhile, Aminata Zie joined the team and Maple Grove's Kennedy Klick verbally committed.
Evening forecast: Low of 55, with storms possible and a cooldown coming
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Twins
'Dumbest thing they've ever done': Twins who have played for Saints despise pitch clock
The new rule in the minors speeds up games, but players say it also alters the rhythm of the sport in a negative way.
St. Cloud
Jury awards $111M to college student after care at St. Cloud Hospital left leg permanently damaged
The man's attorney believes this is the biggest jury award of its kind in Minnesota "by a lot."
Politics
Minnesota legislators try a Hail Mary on sports betting
With four days left in the legislative session, multiple tax and spending measures remain at a standstill.