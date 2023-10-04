More from Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 55; mostly cloudy with a cooldown coming
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
World
Tropical Storm Philippe soaks northeast Caribbean on a path toward Bermuda, New England and Canada
Tropical Storm Philippe drenched the U.S. and British Virgin Islands on Wednesday as it spun away from the northeast Caribbean on a path that would take it toward Bermuda and later New England and Atlantic Canada.
Nation
'Miracle' water year in California: Rain, snow put state's reservoirs at 128% of historical average
California ended its ''miracle'' water year on Saturday with enough rain and snow to fill the state's reservoirs to 128% of their historical average, making it among the wettest years in recorded state history.
World
Point of no return: Pope challenges leaders at UN talks to slow global warming before it's too late
Pope Francis shamed and challenged world leaders on Wednesday to commit to binding targets to slow climate change before it's too late, warning that God's increasingly warming creation is fast reaching a ''point of no return.''
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 66, mix of sun and clouds
It'll be breezy, with some clearing this afternoon. There's a chance of showers early Thursday, with some cooler air on the way.