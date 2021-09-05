More from Star Tribune
Business
Schafer: How the Minneapolis Fed influenced the rest of the Fed on poverty and unemployment
Minneapolis Fed Neel Kashkari's efforts have had an effect on current decisions regarding interest rates and inflation.
Evening forecast: Low of 55 and partly cloudy
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Twins
Twins-Cleveland series preview
The Twins and Cleveland are meeting for the fifth time this season.
Gophers
Souhan: How do you replace Gophers running back Ibrahim? You don't
Mohamed Ibrahim was off and running in 2021 until an injury against Ohio State.
Vikings
'Meaty boys' in the middle seek to transform Vikings' defensive line
The Vikings have long made defensive tackles a priority in free agency, and Michael Pierce and Dalvin Tomlinson are being counted on to fortify a defense that lost its way.