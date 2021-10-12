More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Neal: Troubling Gruden case yet another sign of NFL's broken power structure
The NFL's awful hiring history didn't lead to Jon Gruden's behavior, but anyone familiar with the league's homogeneousupper crust shouldn't be surprised views like his are shared within it.
Wild
Wild opener on Friday: Here's how you'll have to watch it
Friday night's game at Anaheim won't be on Bally Sports North or any of the channels on cable or satellite systems.
Vikings
As Vikings showed us again, winning ugly in the NFL is still a thing
On the NFL: Vikings fans annoyed by Sunday's game should ask any Lions fan over the past 60 years if winning ugly beats losing ugly.
Evening forecast: Low of 55 and partly cloudy ahead of a wet Wednesday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Wild
Wild relaxes, bonds, practices in Duluth before regular-season opener
After long training camp trip to northeastern Minnesota was nice reward, forward Marcus Foligno said.