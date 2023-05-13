More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 54, with periods of rain and thunderstorms possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 72, chance of showers and thunderstorms
Areas of southern Minnesota will see rain and storms, with a possibility of severe weather. We'll see clearing skies Sunday, with warmer and drier air on the way early next week.
World
Thousands along Bangladesh, Myanmar coast told to seek shelter as powerful Cyclone Mocha approaches
Volunteers in Bangladesh's coastal districts were using loudspeakers to urge people to seek shelter on Saturday as the delta nation braced for an extremely severe cyclone, which is expected to slam ashore in Bangladesh and Myanmar in the next 24 hours.
Weather
Morning forecast: High of 72, chance of storms
Central and southern Minnesota will see chances of showers and severe weather, but there's drier weather on the way.
Nation
Unusually early heat wave in Pacific Northwest could break records
Temperatures are expected to start climbing significantly Saturday in parts of the Pacific Northwest as an early heat wave takes hold, possibly breaking records and worsening wildfires already burning in western Canada.